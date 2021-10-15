Two new versions of “Chiribim Chiribom”

The Israeli duo of Michal Karmi and Yael Tal, have a new version in a “standard” Yiddish, this time with a version of “Chiribim Chiribom”, the whimsical Yiddish classic popularized by the iconic Jewish duo Barry Sisters in 1961.

The Alibi Sisters performed the Yiddish song “Chiribim-Chiribom” at the blind auditions for La Voz Ukraine season 11.