A lullaby, tender, full of message and motivation, by Avrom Reisen and Sholom Secunda in Yiddish, from New York.

Klezmer R’s

In Yiddish, English, Hebrew from USA – The Marty Eisenstein Ensemble

From Italy in Yiddish – Moni Ovadia

Einat Betzalel

In Yiddish from Germany – Aviva Semadar

In Yiddish from France – Nehama Hendel

In English – Joan Baez

Another by Joan Baez

In English from Japan – Mary Hopkin

In English from Korea – Ayen Ho

In English from China – WeeGee

In English from Thailand – Felicia Wong

In English, from India – Juliana Pramesti Kumalasari

In English, with subtitles from vietnam

In English – Lazy Shark

Vietnam: Guitar Solo (Độc Tấu Guitar) – Guitarist Nguyễn Bảo Chương

In French with Dorothee and Helene

In French with transcription with Claude Francois

From France: How to play Dona Dona