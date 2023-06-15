Shtetl Neshume (Himno a una boda judía)

A song I wrote for all the people who are Shetl neshumes. What’s a shtetl neshume you might ask???? A person who feels nostalgic about the Jewish past, the shtetl life; simple, warm and so tasty.

This song will be featured on my new album dropping Wednesday July 13th. Get ready to shake your tukhes!! THIS SONG is going to be the NEW JEWISH WEDDING HIT SONG, with your HELP! Have a friend that’s getting married? Send them my song!!

Performed at The Porgy and Bess club in Vienna June 14, 2022 as part of the IKG festival “Women’s Power in Judaism”. With the legendary Bela Koreny on piano.

Lea Kalisch is a multi-genre multi-lingual singer, actor, dancer, skater, and producer. Some know her as the Eshet Chayil of Hip Hop.

LYRICS

Like every Jewish meydl

I dream of a wedding where people dance like dreydls

come get me a fiddler on the roof

So I can dance to my favorite groove

Please take me back the old country was divine

I wanna do the bottle dance, wanna spill the wine

Throw your hands up to the heavens way up high

Borekh_habe shtetl friends, our simche/ party here never ends !

Ich bin/i am a shtetl neshume , A Jew from yesterday

I should have been a frumme, My hashtag is oy vey

i dig the heimisch vibe, I get all sentimental

When I think of my tribe , Oh I wanna be the new yentl

Have you been to Gottlieb’s diner

its like you bobby’s kitchen, let’s face not much finer

when I step into that palace of good taste,

give schnitzel and pastrami to fatten up my waist

Who needs gluten free cake if we have knish?

screw vegan tofu cheese we love gefilte fish,

Come join my table if you like to schmooze yiddish

Raise a glass l’chaim, it’s time to make the Kiddush

I’m a shtetl neshume

from vilna or pinsk

I hear a shtetl melody

With tears i get rinsed

I am a ninetees baby/

with a soul fun altn Yid

they say that I am crazy /

cause tradizie is vat i need

ikh gey in gasn fun williamsburg and boropark

mayn harts klapt vild ikh fil azoy stark

Dos is mayn heym, dos zenen mayne fraynd,

rakatakatak, one of a kind

I am a shtetl neshume

the shtreimal’s my flame

Nu vus iz dayn nomen meddle sheyns ?

shtetl neshume

the shtreimal’s my flame

Rebetzin Lea s my name

Ich bin/i am a shtetl neshume , A Jew from yesterday

I should have been a frumme, My hashtag is oy vey

i dig the heimisch vibe, I get all sentimental

When I think of my tribe , Oh I wanna be the new yentl