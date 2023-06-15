Shtetl Neshume (Himno a una boda judía)
Source: Lea Kalisch
A song I wrote for all the people who are Shetl neshumes. What’s a shtetl neshume you might ask???? A person who feels nostalgic about the Jewish past, the shtetl life; simple, warm and so tasty.
This song will be featured on my new album dropping Wednesday July 13th. Get ready to shake your tukhes!! THIS SONG is going to be the NEW JEWISH WEDDING HIT SONG, with your HELP! Have a friend that’s getting married? Send them my song!!
Performed at The Porgy and Bess club in Vienna June 14, 2022 as part of the IKG festival “Women’s Power in Judaism”. With the legendary Bela Koreny on piano.
Lea Kalisch is a multi-genre multi-lingual singer, actor, dancer, skater, and producer. Some know her as the Eshet Chayil of Hip Hop.
LYRICS
Like every Jewish meydl
I dream of a wedding where people dance like dreydls
come get me a fiddler on the roof
So I can dance to my favorite groove
Please take me back the old country was divine
I wanna do the bottle dance, wanna spill the wine
Throw your hands up to the heavens way up high
Borekh_habe shtetl friends, our simche/ party here never ends !
Ich bin/i am a shtetl neshume , A Jew from yesterday
I should have been a frumme, My hashtag is oy vey
i dig the heimisch vibe, I get all sentimental
When I think of my tribe , Oh I wanna be the new yentl
Have you been to Gottlieb’s diner
its like you bobby’s kitchen, let’s face not much finer
when I step into that palace of good taste,
give schnitzel and pastrami to fatten up my waist
Who needs gluten free cake if we have knish?
screw vegan tofu cheese we love gefilte fish,
Come join my table if you like to schmooze yiddish
Raise a glass l’chaim, it’s time to make the Kiddush
I’m a shtetl neshume
from vilna or pinsk
I hear a shtetl melody
With tears i get rinsed
I am a ninetees baby/
with a soul fun altn Yid
they say that I am crazy /
cause tradizie is vat i need
ikh gey in gasn fun williamsburg and boropark
mayn harts klapt vild ikh fil azoy stark
Dos is mayn heym, dos zenen mayne fraynd,
rakatakatak, one of a kind
I am a shtetl neshume
the shtreimal’s my flame
Nu vus iz dayn nomen meddle sheyns ?
shtetl neshume
the shtreimal’s my flame
Rebetzin Lea s my name
