Sunrise, sunset, it’s hard to believe it, but this month, the Fiddler on the Roof” (“Fiddler Oifn Daj”)movie turned 50(!) years old. The movie, which was based on the Broadway play that opened on September 22, 1964, at the Imperial Theatre, Fiddler ran for 3242 performances, achieving the longest run for a musical

The tale of Tevye, played by the winning Yiddish actor ZEro Mostel (followed by Theo Bikel), and his daughters, based on a Sholem Aleichem tale set in Czarist Russia, captured the imaginations of generation after generation, with its humor, impossibly catchy tunes and emotional storytelling.

In honor of the anniversary of the release, IMDB created a super adorable, short sing-a-long featuring some highlights of the film, including the movie’s most iconic songs. There’s the obvious “Tradition;” the fan favorite “Matchmaker, Matchmaker” — which inspired a great COVID time parody and also became a great matchmaking rallying cry for Mandy Patinkin recently; “To Life!,” which you may or may not know as Lin-Manuel Miranda’s wedding song; the iconic and wistful “Sunrise, Sunset;” and, of course, “If I Were a Rich Man” “Shabbath Prayer,” which recently received an incredible multilingual rendition — and which is so mesmerizing in the film.

