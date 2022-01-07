Enigma: Abie Toiber’s New Release.

Born in Mexico City. Mid 90’s attended Musicians Institute – Hollywood, California and formed the Rock en Español band Coma releasing an album with EMI Music, after the band split Abie went to college and got a degree in advertising while playing live guitar for the band Morbo.

Mid 2000’s Abie started recording and producing his solo albums: Lotus (2005) Relativity (2007), Los Radares (2008). Mid 2010’s together with actress Fernanda Romero formed The White Cherries releasing the EP´s Stranger Lovers (2016), AIR Remixes (2016) Color Fades (2017), and the single Espiral (2019). He also co/produced: La Psicodelic Mango (2016-2017).

2021 released the singles Bitcoin Song, Mars and Equality mixed and mastered by ” Real World Studios online EMixing/EMastering” services under his indie label TOCA75 .

2022 starts with the release of Enigma.