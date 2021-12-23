Ale mentshn zaynen brider: Od to Joy
Source: Yiddish Philharmonic Chorus
Yiddish poem: I. L. Peretz (1852-1915)
Original music: Beethoven’s 9th Symphony
Choral adaptation: Binyumen Schaechter
Yiddish Philharmonic Chorus
דער ייִדישער פֿילהאַרמאָנישער כאָר
(formerly Jewish People’s Philharmonic Chorus / JPPC)
Binyumen Schaechter, Conductor
בנימין שעכטער, דיריגענט
Shinae Kim, pianist
Filmed live in performance
November 1, 2015 • Merkin Concert Hall, NYC
at the encore concert of
“From Paris to Peretz: A Musical Tour”
Videography: Asaf Blasberg http://asafblasberg.com
Post-production by Samantha Zerin
