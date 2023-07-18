Ale Brider – A Yiddish Labor Movement Song!

Leah Shoshanah and the Tzedek Community Band Present Ale Brider!

Featuring:

Leah Shoshanah

Faith Hillis

Adam Gottlieb

Brant Rosen

Deborah Adelman

Translation:

Ale Brider – “All brothers”

And we are all brothers, oy, oy, all brothers,

and we sing happy songs, oy, oy, oy.

And we hold together, oy, oy, hold together,

such a thing you will not find anywhere, oy, oy, oy

And we are all united, oy, oy, all united,

whether we are many or a few, oy, oy, oy

And we do love each other, oy, oy, each other,

like the bride (loves) the groom, oy, oy, oy

And we are jolly and cheerful, oy, oy, jolly and cheerful,

we sing songs and are dancing, oy, oy, oy

And we are all sisters, oy, oy, all sisters,

like Rachel, Ruth and Esther, oy, oy, oy

