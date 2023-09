A gut yor (sung by Joseph Feldman)

Also transcribed as A git yuhr zu alle leite, A gut masoldig yohr, A gut maseldig yohr, this song by David Meyerowitz is suitable for Rosh Hashanah and the High Holidays. The chorus repeats four times and anybody can sing it! There’s another verse, you can find it at my blog http://yiddishpennysongs.com