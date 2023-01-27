Two Yiddish Holocaust Songs in 4-part harmony IHO Holocaust Remembrance Day

Source: The Yiddish Philharmonic Chorus

The Yiddish Philharmonic Chorus

דער ייִדישער פֿילהאַרמאָנישער כאָר

Binyumen Schaechter, Conductor

Seth Weinstein, Pianist

IN HONOR OF

International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Partizaner-himen

‮פּאַרטיזאַנער־הימען

(Partisans’ Hymn)

also known as

Zog nit keyn mol

‮זאָג ניט קיין מאָל

(Never Say)

Unter di khurves fun Poyln

אונטער די חורבֿות פֿון פּוילן

(Under the Ruins of Poland)

also known as

Dolye mayne, dolye

דאָליע מײַנע, דאָליע

(Fate of Mine, Fate)

with English subtitles

performed in four-part harmony