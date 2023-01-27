Two Yiddish Holocaust Songs in 4-part harmony IHO Holocaust Remembrance Day
Source: The Yiddish Philharmonic Chorus
The Yiddish Philharmonic Chorus
דער ייִדישער פֿילהאַרמאָנישער כאָר
Binyumen Schaechter, Conductor
Seth Weinstein, Pianist
IN HONOR OF
International Holocaust Remembrance Day
Partizaner-himen
פּאַרטיזאַנער־הימען
(Partisans’ Hymn)
also known as
Zog nit keyn mol
זאָג ניט קיין מאָל
(Never Say)
Unter di khurves fun Poyln
אונטער די חורבֿות פֿון פּוילן
(Under the Ruins of Poland)
also known as
Dolye mayne, dolye
דאָליע מײַנע, דאָליע
(Fate of Mine, Fate)
with English subtitles
performed in four-part harmony
