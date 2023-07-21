The Peat-Bog Soldiers (Moorsoldaten – song from a German concentration camp)
July 21, 2023/ByJewishWebsite/In/0 Comment
Source: youtube
The Peat-Bog Soldiers (Moorsoldaten – song from a German concentration camp) · Paul Robeson · Rudi Goguel · Lawrence Brown · Columbia Concert Orchestra · Emanuel Balaban Songs of Free Men ℗ Originally released 1943 SONY BMG MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT Released on: 1997-10-20 Lyricist: Johan Esser Lyricist: Wolfgang Langhoff Arranger: Hanns Eisler Producer: Producer not documented on available sources Auto-generated by YouTube.
Leave a Reply