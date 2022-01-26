“Partizaner-himen” (Partisans’ Hymn) or “Zog nit keyn mol” in 4-part harmony

Lyrics: Hirsh Glik (1922-1944)

Melody: Dmitry Pokrass (1899-1978)

Musical arrangement: Binyumen Schaechter (2018)

Yiddish Philharmonic Chorus

דער ייִדישער פֿילהאַרמאָנישער כאָר

(formerly Jewish People’s Philharmonic Chorus / JPPC)

Binyumen Schaechter, Conductor

בנימין שעכטער, דיריגענט

Seth Weinstein, pianist

Filmed live in performance

October 14, 2018 • Merkin Concert Hall, NYC

at the encore concert of

“To Everything There Is a Season: The Year in Yiddish Song”

(World Premiere: June 10, 2018, Merkin Concert Hall, NYC)

Videography: Asaf Blasberg http://asafblasberg.com

Post-Production: Avi Eisen, Leyzer Gillig, Libi Miransky, Binyumen Schaechter, and Samantha Zerin

