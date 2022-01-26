“Partizaner-himen” (Partisans’ Hymn) or “Zog nit keyn mol” in 4-part harmony
Source: Yiddish Philharmonic Chorus
Lyrics: Hirsh Glik (1922-1944)
Melody: Dmitry Pokrass (1899-1978)
Musical arrangement: Binyumen Schaechter (2018)
Yiddish Philharmonic Chorus
דער ייִדישער פֿילהאַרמאָנישער כאָר
(formerly Jewish People’s Philharmonic Chorus / JPPC)
Binyumen Schaechter, Conductor
בנימין שעכטער, דיריגענט
Seth Weinstein, pianist
Filmed live in performance
October 14, 2018 • Merkin Concert Hall, NYC
at the encore concert of
“To Everything There Is a Season: The Year in Yiddish Song”
(World Premiere: June 10, 2018, Merkin Concert Hall, NYC)
Videography: Asaf Blasberg http://asafblasberg.com
Post-Production: Avi Eisen, Leyzer Gillig, Libi Miransky, Binyumen Schaechter, and Samantha Zerin
You can view this video either with subtitles in English plus transliterated Yiddish (the default) or with Yiddish in the Yiddish alphabet. For the Yiddish only, click on Settings in the lower right corner of the YouTube video player. To disable subtitles, click on CC.
