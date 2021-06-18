Eddie Fisher, Oh! My Papa (1954)

Edwin John “Eddie” Fisher (August 10, 1928 – September 22, 2010) was an American entertainer. He was the most successful pop singles artist of the first half of the 1950s, selling millions of records and hosting his own TV show.

Lyrics in English

Oh, my pa-pa, to me he was so wonderful

Oh, my pa-pa, to me he was so good

No one could be, so gentle and so lovable

Oh, my pa-pa, he always understood

Gone are the days when he could take me on his knee

And with a smile he’d change my tears to laughter

Oh, my pa-pa, so funny, so adorable

Always the clown so funny in his way

Oh, my pa-pa, to me he was so wonderful

Deep in my heart I miss him so today