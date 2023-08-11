Deborah Kayser sings Quiet,Quiet/ Shtiler, Shtiler
Quiet, Quiet/Shtiler, Shtiler
Lyrics – Shmerke Kaczerginski (1908 – 1954)
Music – Alexander Tamir (1931 –
Arranged by Joseph Giovinazzo
Deborah Kayser – soprano
Michael Kieran Harvey – piano
Caerwen Martin – cello
Aaron Barnden – violin
This song is featured in The Songs They Sang feature documentary and CD which are both independent Australian productions.
The Film and the 27 track CD are a musical narrative of the Vilna Ghetto, Lithuania during the Holocaust.
Further details can be found at: www.thesongstheysang.com
