Deborah Kayser sings Quiet,Quiet/ Shtiler, Shtiler

Lyrics – Shmerke Kaczerginski (1908 – 1954)

Music – Alexander Tamir (1931 –

Arranged by Joseph Giovinazzo

Deborah Kayser – soprano

Michael Kieran Harvey – piano

Caerwen Martin – cello

Aaron Barnden – violin

This song is featured in The Songs They Sang feature documentary and CD which are both independent Australian productions.

The Film and the 27 track CD are a musical narrative of the Vilna Ghetto, Lithuania during the Holocaust.

Further details can be found at: www.thesongstheysang.com