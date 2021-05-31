Cantor David Bagley Sings Yiddish Medley, 1989 Moscow Conservatory

Cantor David Bagley Sings Yiddish Medley. Cantorial Festivak 1989 Moscow Conservatory Of Music. Courtesy Of The GILA & CHAIM WEINER Foundation For The Advancement Of The CANTORIAL ARTS.

Cantor David Bagley [born in 1932 in Vilna, Lithuania-died in 2007], and chief cantor of Beth Shalom Synagogue in Toronto, sings a medley of Yiddish songs at the Moscow Conservatory (1989), including old-time favourites, Oyfen Pripitchik, Tumbalalaika and Those Were the Days, the last based on an old Russian folk-song. This was part of the Gila & Haim Wiener Cantorial Festival held in Moscow in June 1989. By the reaction in the audience, this was much more than a cantorial concert. It was a brief entry into di velt fun Yiddishkayt.