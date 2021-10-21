“Bésame mucho”, Yiddish version by Motti Marcel Nottea

“Bésame mucho” is the title of a song written in 1932 and released in 1940 by the Mexican pianist and composer Consuelito Velázquez (1916-2005).

It is one of the most popular songs of the 20th century of all time, being considered the icon of the romantic bolero par excellence and one of the most important hymns in the history of Latin music.

And the most famous song in Spanish history, being the one that has the most versions recorded and translated into more languages ​​in the world. Here we present this sensational version in Yiddish by Motti Marcel Nottea.