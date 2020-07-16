Avreiml der Marvikher, performed by Florian Pollak, Roman Grinberg and the Vienna JazzKlez Band

Mordechai Gebirtig, born in 1877 in Krakow, Poland, was a Yiddish folk poet and songwriter. Gebirtig had three daughters, for whom he wrote and performed his poems. The words were set to improvised melodies, and most of his songs resemble entries in a diary. Many of Gebirtig’s poems contain themes of eastern European Jewish life in the 1920s and 1930s. The lyrics to “Avreml the Pickpocket” address two social issues, crime and the collapse of family life, arguing that both find their roots in poverty and need.

Voice: Florian Pollak; Piano: Roman Grinberg; Vienna JazzKlez Band

Yiddish

On a heim bin ich jung gebliben

s’hot di nojt mich arojs getriben

wen ich hob noch keyn dreizen jor gehat

in der fremd, wajt fun mames ojgen

hot in schmutz mich di gas dertzojgen

gevorn is fun mir a vojler jat.

Ich bin Avrejml der feikster marvicher

a grojser kinstler, ich arbet lajcht un sicher

dos erschte mol, ch’vel’s gedenken bisn tojt

arajn in tfise far lakchenen a brojt, oj, oj

ch’for nischt ojf markn, wi jene proste jatn

ch’tsip nor baj karge schmutsike magnatn

ch’bin sich mechaje ven ch’tap asa magnat

ich bin Avrejml, gur a vojler jat.

In der fremd, nischt gehat zum lebn

gebetn brojt, an ormer flegt noch gebn

nor jene lajt wos senen tomid sat

flegn oft trajbn mich mit zorn

s’vakst a ganev, s’is mekujem geworn

a ganev bin ich, nor a vojler jat.

shojn nisht lang vet dos shpil gedojern

krank fun klep, gicht fun tfise mojern

nor ejn bakoshe, ch’volt azoj gevolt

noch majn tojt in a tog a tribn

zol ojf majn matsejve shtejn geshribn

mit ojsjes grojse un fun gold:

Do ligt Avrejml der feikster marvicher

a mentsch a grojser gewen wolt fun im sicher

a mentsch a fajner mit hartz, mit a gefil

a mentsch a rejner wi got alejn nor wil, oj, oj

wen iber im wolt gewacht a mames ojgn

wen s’wolt di fintstere gas im nischt dertzojgn

wen noch als kind er a tatn wolt gehat

do ligt awrejml, jener vojler iat.

English

When I was Young I lost my home

One night I got througn out

When I was thirteen years old

Out of my mother eyes

In my soil dress I went to the street

I’m become a free lad.

I was Avreml the best pickpocket

A big thief, with easy work

The first job I will remember till my death

Walked in with my feet

I could not do like other simple boys

I was taking from the soil magnate

I had so big enjoyment when I swipe like this magnate

I was Avreml not so a free lad

Meanwhile I could not support myself

Ask for bred, poor nobody would give

Everybody drove me away like the bags

Look, a thief growing, what happened to him

Yes, I’m a thief but not a free lad.

I was Avreml the best pickpocket

A big thief, with looking for easy life.

The first job I will remember till my death

Walked in with my feet

I could not do like other simple boys

I was taking from the soil magnate

I had so big enjoyment when I swipe like this magnate

I was Avreml not a free lad

But this play was not had been very long

I had been beaten to death and ???

After my death to put me in the tog

Let on my monument to write

With a large letters from gold:

Hear buried Avreml the best pickpocket

A big mench

A mench with a good heart, and with the feeling

A meanch clean how the GOD alone would will. Oy-Oy

This would make mother’s eye’s open

When the dark street would light up

And this child didn’t have a father

Hear buried Avreml another free lad.