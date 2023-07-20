Ale Brider – Yiddish folk song arr. Joshua Jacobson – Harmonium Choral Society

Resilience – March 2022

Under the direction of Dr. Anne J. Matlack

Harmonium Choral Society

United Methodist Church, Morristown, NJ

David Davis, piano

Solo: Lux Onigman, Murray Spiegel, Randi Spiegel

@joshuajacobson, founder and director of the @ZamirChoraleofBoston of Boston, holds a bachelor’s degree in music from Harvard College, a masters in choral conducting from the New England Conservatory, a doctor of musical arts from the University of Cincinnati, and a doctor of humane letters honoris causa from Hebrew College. He served 45 years as professor of music and director of choral activities at Northeastern University and was also visiting professor and senior consultant in the School of Jewish Music at Hebrew College. He has made it his life’s work to promote, perform and make accessible Jewish choral music of all periods and styles.

In 1992, Joshua Jacobson prepared a joint concert with Zamir and the renowned Klezmer Conservatory Band, for which he arranged the Yiddish song Ale Brider. The text is an adaptation of a poem by Morris Winchevsky (1856-1932) entitled “Akhdes” (“Unity”) published in 1890 in a monthly journal of Yiddish culture. In the 1920s, the folklorized song was published by A. Litvin in a Yiddish newspaper. Litvin noted that the song “was the most popular folk song that was sung in the old country.” Please join us in the “oy oy oy” refrains!

Additional English Verse written by PJ Livesey, 2/14/22