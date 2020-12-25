Under Your Starry Heaven

Under your white starry heaven

Offer me your pale white hand.

All my words are flowing teardrops,

I would place them in your hand.

Gone the luster from their brightness,

Seen through morbid cellar view –

And I no longer have my own space

To reflect them back to you.

My devoted God I offer

Everything that I possess,

As the fire that I suffer

Fills each fiery day I pass.

Only in the holes and cellars

With deadly rest my days I share.

I run higher – over spire

Searching where are you, oh where?

I am chased by phantom beings

Stairs and courtyards goad me too.

There I hang a broken bowstring –

And I sing once more to you:

Under your white starry heaven

Offer me your pale white hand.

All my words are flowing teardrops,

I would place them in your hand.

English (singable translation by Roslyn Bresnick-Perry)