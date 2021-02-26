“Dos Land iz Dayn Land” Woody Guthrie’s

“This Land is Your Land”

Yiddish Translation by Linda Gritz & Daniel Kahn with Harry Bochner, Michael Alpert, & Josh Waletzky

Video and music produced, directed and edited by Daniel Kahn

Presented by The Forverts

Performed by (in order of appearance)

Daniel Kahn (voice, guitar, harmonica- USA/Germany)

Sarah Gordon (voice- USA)

Lorin Sklamberg (voice, piano- USA)

Patrick Farrell (accordion- USA/Germany)

Sveta Kundish (voice- Ukraine/Israel/Germany)

Michael Alpert (voice- USA/Scotland)

Linda Gritz (voice- USA)

Thanks & love to: אַ האַרציקן דאַנק Mike Katz, Eleanor Reissa, Binyumen Schaechter, Zalmen Mlotek, Emily Finer, Michael Williams, Ethel Raim, Michael Tuttle, Earthwork folks, Rukhl Schaechter & Jordan Kutzik at the Forverts, The 2020 YNY Lider-Shmideray, Bela Lipa Kundish, Yeva & Leybke Lapsker Kahn, & Nora Guthrie

This Land is Your Land © Copyright 1956 (renewed), 1958 (renewed), 1970 and 1972 by Woody Guthrie Publications, Inc. & TRO-Ludlow Music, Inc. (BMI)

A note: Written on February 23, 1940 as a response to the popularity of Irving Berlin’s “God Bless America,” Woody Guthrie’s radical ballad has often been sanitized and sung as an uncritical patriotic anthem, ignoring a history of stolen land, lives, and labor.

As Yiddish singers, musicians, and translators, drawing on our own heritage, we challenge this interpretation, and stand in solidarity with Indigenous, Black, and immigrant voices calling for power, reparation, and justice in this land.

