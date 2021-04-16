Translation

Never say that you are walking the final road,

Though leaden skies obscure blue days;

The hour we have been longing for will still come,

Our steps will drum – we are here!

From green palm-land to distant land of snow,

We arrive with our pain, with our sorrow,

And where a spurt of our blood has fallen,

There will sprout our strength, our courage.

The morning sun will tinge our today with gold,

And yesterday will vanish with the enemy,

But if the sun and the dawn are delayed –

Like a watchword this song will go from generation to generation.

This song is written with blood and not with lead,

It’s not a song about a bird that is free,

A people, between falling walls,

Sang this song with pistols in their hands.

So never say that you are walking the final road

Though leaden skies obscure blue days.

The hour we have been longing for will still come –

Our steps will drum – we are here!