Mentshn-Fresser, feat. Sveta Kundish & Daniel Kahn. This 100-Year-Old Yiddish Pandemic Song Could Have Been Written Today

In 1916, Solomon Smulevitz, a Yiddish musician and entertainer who immigrated to America from Belarus, wrote “Mentshn-Fresser.” The song’s title means “man eater,” or “devourer of mankind.”

Written by Solomon Small (Smulewitz), 1916, Hebrew Publishing Co.

DI MENTSHN-FRESSERS:

Sveta Kundish: Vocals

Daniel Kahn: Vocals, drum

Patrick Farrell: Accordion, toy piano, sfx

Christian Dawid: Tuba, trombone, saxophone, clarinets

Vivien Zeller: Violin

Yeva Lapsker: Camera

Arrangement and sound mixing: Patrick Farrell

Video and Subtitles: Yeva Lapsker & Daniel Kahn

A hartsikn dank: Jane Peppler Kolya Borodulin Mark Slobin Miryem-Khaye Siegel Jobst Kramer Leon Lapsker Kahn Filmed at Gutshof Dahlewitz, Brandenburg, June 2020 Historical footage from the Prelinger Archive.