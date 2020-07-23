Mentshn-Fresser, feat. Sveta Kundish & Daniel Kahn. This 100-Year-Old Yiddish Pandemic Song Could Have Been Written Today
July 23, 2020/BySaveTheMusic/In/0 Comment
In 1916, Solomon Smulevitz, a Yiddish musician and entertainer who immigrated to America from Belarus, wrote “Mentshn-Fresser.” The song’s title means “man eater,” or “devourer of mankind.”
Written by Solomon Small (Smulewitz), 1916, Hebrew Publishing Co.
DI MENTSHN-FRESSERS:
- Sveta Kundish: Vocals
- Daniel Kahn: Vocals, drum
- Patrick Farrell: Accordion, toy piano, sfx
- Christian Dawid: Tuba, trombone, saxophone, clarinets
- Vivien Zeller: Violin
Yeva Lapsker: Camera
Arrangement and sound mixing: Patrick Farrell
Video and Subtitles: Yeva Lapsker & Daniel Kahn
A hartsikn dank: Jane Peppler Kolya Borodulin Mark Slobin Miryem-Khaye Siegel Jobst Kramer Leon Lapsker Kahn Filmed at Gutshof Dahlewitz, Brandenburg, June 2020 Historical footage from the Prelinger Archive.
Leave a Reply