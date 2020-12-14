Judy Frankel (1943-2008) – Hannukah

Hanuka

Lyrics:

Mos viene la fiesta de la hanukía

A todos mozos hinche de alegría.

La mujer nunca manca de su taría

Porqué a ella encombe hanukía.

Los Hasmonayim en este luzio día

Mostraron sus tan grande baraganía,

Y siempre de ellos mos acodraremos

Y al Dio grande siempre bendizeremos.

Que plazer ya es para las creaturas

Cuando empesan a recivir dulçurias,

Los tan hermozos jugueticos del padre

Con las tan luzias caresas de la madre.

El Dio mos salvó de tanta grande dolor.

Él sea siempre muestro grande salvador.

Nunca no tengamos mal ni hazinura,

Que no mos dé nunca ningun’ amargura.

English translation:

The festival of Hanuka is approaching,

It fills us all with joy.

A woman never fails to do her duty,

For she is entrusted with the Hanukiyah.

The Hasmonayim, on this bright day,

Showed us their great valor.

We shall always remember them,

And we shall always bless our great God.

What a pleasure it is for the children

When they begin to receive sweets,

Beautiful toys from their father

With warm hugs from their mother.

God saved us from great sorrow.

May he always be our great savior.

May we never have trouble or sickness,

May we never know bitterness.