Four Yiddish songs to honor The Fourth of July

July 2, 2020/BySaveTheMusic/In/0 Comment

Four Yiddish songs to honor
The Fourth of July

— English translations provided —

Performed by the

Jewish People’s Philharmonic Chorus / JPPC
Binyumen Schaechter, Conductor

“The Star-Spangled Banner” in Yiddish!

“America the Beautiful” in Yiddish!

“America” (Yiddish song about Mount Rushmore)

“Fourth of July” (a.k.a. Zman matn kheyruseynu)

