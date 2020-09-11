Fishalakh in Vaser (Fish in Water), a psycho song in Yiddish regarding love went bad with the “forshpil” group

די קאַפּעליע „פֿאָרשפּיל“, מיט דער זינגערין סאַשע לוריא בראָש, האָט לעצטנס אַרויסגעלאָזט אַן אַלבאָם „צוויי“. דאָס קאָמפּאַקטל האָט באַקומען אַ סך אָפּרופֿן אין דער אַמעריקאַנער ייִדישער פּרעסע צוליב אַ פּראָפֿיל פֿון דער קאַפּעליע, וואָס איז סינדיקירט געוואָרן דורך דער „ייִדישער טעלעגראַפֿישער אַגענטור.“ צווישן די לידער אויפֿן נײַעם אַלבאָם זענען צוויי ייִדישע באַלאַדעס פֿאַרבונדן מיט פֿאַרלוירענע ליבעס און וואַסער — „פֿישעלעך אין וואַסער“ און „אַ נײַע געשיכטע.“

Read More.

Fishalakh in Vaser / a naye geshikhte – a medley of two Yiddish folk songs about drowning.

These songs are featured on the new album forshpil: tsvey – out August 7th 2020, available at https://forshpil.bandcamp.com

Forshpil is:

Sasha Lurje – voice

Ilya Shneyveys – keyboards, arrangement

Roman Shinder – guitar

Mitia Khramtsov – fiddle

Zheka Lizin – drums

Video by Magdalena Hutter

Performed at Shtetl Neukölln festival in December 2018. (www.shtetlneukoelln.weebly.com)