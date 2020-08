The golden peacock

The golden peacock has flown, flown off,

And night has opened its eyes of gold,

Bright one of mine, go to sleep.

Tsertlekher mayne, shlof ayn.

Night has opened its eyes of gold,

I was the fiddle and you were the bow,

Tense one of mine, go to sleep.

I was the fiddle and you were the bow,

And fortune, enamored, bowed down over us,

Soft one of mine, go to sleep.

And fortune, enamored, bowed down over us,

Left us alone, flew off, flew off,

Sad one of mine, go to sleep.