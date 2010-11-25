Lyrics

Bella Ciao

« Una mattina mi son svegliato,

o bella, ciao! bella, ciao! bella, ciao, ciao, ciao!

Una mattina mi son svegliato

ed ho trovato l’invasor.

O partigiano, portami via,

o bella, ciao! bella, ciao! bella, ciao, ciao, ciao!

O partigiano, portami via,

ché mi sento di morir.

E se io muoio da partigiano,

o bella, ciao! bella, ciao! bella, ciao, ciao, ciao!

E se io muoio da partigiano,

tu mi devi seppellir.

E seppellire lassù in montagna,

o bella, ciao! bella, ciao! bella, ciao, ciao, ciao!

E seppellire lassù in montagna

sotto l’ombra di un bel fior.

E le genti che passeranno

o bella, ciao! bella, ciao! bella, ciao, ciao, ciao!

E le genti che passeranno

Mi diranno «Che bel fior!»

«È questo il fiore del partigiano»,

o bella, ciao! bella, ciao! bella, ciao, ciao, ciao!

«È questo il fiore del partigiano

morto per la libertà!» »

The sexy folk rock band 21 Love Hotel plays “Be… (more)

Added: June 29, 2007

The sexy folk rock band 21 Love Hotel plays “Bella Ciao” at le Triptyque (Paris, France) in march 2007

I woke this morning and all seemed peaceful

Bella ciao, bella ciao, bella ciao ciao ciao

I woke this morning and all seemed peaceful

But oppression still exists.

Oh freedom fighter, I want to fight too

Bella ciao, bella ciao, bella ciao ciao ciao

Oh freedom fighter, I want to fight too

Against their living death.

And if I die, a freedom fighter,

Bella ciao, bella ciao, bella ciao ciao ciao

And if I die, a freedom fighter,

Then you’ll have to bury me.

Let my body rest in the mountains

Bella ciao, bella ciao, bella ciao ciao ciao

Let my body rest in the mountains

In the shadow of my flower.

And all the people who will pass by there

Bella ciao, bella ciao, bella ciao ciao ciao

And all the people who will pass by there

Will show that lovely flower.

This is the blossom of those that died here

Bella ciao, bella ciao, bella ciao ciao ciao

This is the blossom of those that died here

For land and liberty.

dal sito partigiano